iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.