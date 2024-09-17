iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
