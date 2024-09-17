Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.59. 3,383,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,691. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

