Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

