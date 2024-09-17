Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 105,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 643,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,522. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.