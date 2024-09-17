John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLYB opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.68. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

