JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,084,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $55.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.