JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,715,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVSA opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

