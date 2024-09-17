Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,102,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,032,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,021.0 days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.
About Kansai Paint
