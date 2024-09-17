KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,677.0 days.
KBC Group Price Performance
KBCSF remained flat at $73.70 during trading on Tuesday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.
About KBC Group
