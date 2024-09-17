Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,166 shares of company stock worth $69,596,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellanova by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after purchasing an additional 277,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

