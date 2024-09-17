Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 330.29 ($4.36) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 291 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 437 ($5.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £294.71 million, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

