Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

