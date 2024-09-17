Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.45

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 310020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Separately, Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
