Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

