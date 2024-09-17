KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Update

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

KLDiscovery Stock Performance

Shares of KLDI remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 607.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services.

