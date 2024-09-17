Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

