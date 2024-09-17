Komodo (KMD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,432,878 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.