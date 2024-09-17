Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.74% from the company’s current price.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Korro Bio has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

