Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
