Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,098,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 23,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,951.8 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

KUASF stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.