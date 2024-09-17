Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,098,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 23,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,951.8 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
KUASF stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
About Kuaishou Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.