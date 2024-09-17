Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 8th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

