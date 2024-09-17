L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.