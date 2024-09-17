L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.