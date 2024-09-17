L & S Advisors Inc Invests $7.12 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

