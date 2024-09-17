L & S Advisors Inc Takes $2.40 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

