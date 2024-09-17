Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $23.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $236,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,818 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

