Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.35

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 139722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Life & Banc Split’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

