Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

