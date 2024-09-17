Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 4.3 %

Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 94.85 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 36.19 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Litigation Capital Management has a one year low of GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.61).

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

