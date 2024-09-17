Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 4.3 %
Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 94.85 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 36.19 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Litigation Capital Management has a one year low of GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.61).
