Lmcg Investments LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWY stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

