Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 332,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

