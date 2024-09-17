Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOT opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.66. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

