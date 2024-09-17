Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

