Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LOBO) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 17th

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 17th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOBO opened at 1.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lobo EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 1.66 and a fifty-two week high of 5.79.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

