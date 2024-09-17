Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $354.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.90. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.68.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

