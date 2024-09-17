Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Home Depot by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 92,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 16.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.93. The stock has a market cap of $378.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

