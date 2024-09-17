Lycopodium Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:LYL)

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lycopodium news, insider Steven Chadwick bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73). 37.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

