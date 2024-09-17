Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.82 and its 200 day moving average is $183.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

