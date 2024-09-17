Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,440,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

