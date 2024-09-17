Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $424,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

