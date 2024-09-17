Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.76.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.