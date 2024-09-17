MARBLEX Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $51.04 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,738,471 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 139,738,471.04673845 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.36133866 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $941,924.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

