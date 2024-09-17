Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 2,809 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 290,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

