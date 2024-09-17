Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

