Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 253 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,931,000.

VSGX opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

