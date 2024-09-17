Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

