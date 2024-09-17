McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK stock opened at $519.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $422.15 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.75.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.