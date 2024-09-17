McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $519.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $422.15 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

