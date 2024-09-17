Menlo Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

