Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.