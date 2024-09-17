Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Source Capital worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

About Source Capital

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.